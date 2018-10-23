If Democrats lose these House races, it won't be for lack of cash

Democrats have easily raised more cash than Republicans in dozens of key races as they try to take a House majority.
If the party fails to flip enough seats to win control of the chamber on Nov. 6, Democrats are unlikely to point to a lack of money as the cause.
Democrats have pulled in more cash than GOP candidates in 53 of the 72 House races the nonpartisan Cook Political Report considers competitive. It includes an advantage in 27 of the 30 contests Cook currently lists as toss-ups. GOP incumbents hold all but one of those seats.