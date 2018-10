Market focus is largely attuned to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a consulate in Turkey earlier this month. President Donald Trump said Monday that he was not satisfied with what he had heard from Saudi Arabia, amid intensifying international pressure to explain exactly what happened to Khashoggi.

Turkish authorities claim Khashoggi was murdered by a team of Saudi agents inside the consulate and say they have evidence to prove it. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has denied any involvement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will release information about the investigation in a speech later in the session. Investors are likely to scrutinize any announcement regarding Khashoggi as any signs of instability in Saudi Arabia — the world's top oil exporter and a big investor in financial markets — could have wide-ranging repercussions.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, fell more than 1.3 percent on Tuesday. It comes after earnings season nerves dented Wall Street in the previous session.