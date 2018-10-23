Here's what's different between the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max

Price: $749 for 64GB of storage. It can also be configured with 128GB of storage ($799) or 256GB of storage ($899.) The fully-loaded iPhone XR is still $100 cheaper than the 64GB iPhone XS.

Display: The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display. It's not as sharp or colorful as the screens on the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, but I don't think most people will notice the difference. If you've been using an iPhone 6, 7 or 8 over the last few years, then the iPhone XR's screen will look great to you.

Camera: The iPhone XR has a 12-megapixel camera, the same wide-angle lens used in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It's really good, but can only take portrait photos of people, instead of objects and animals as the more expensive iPhones can. This is because those phones have a secondary telephoto lens, which creates depth and adds 2x optical zoom. There's also a front-facing camera for Face ID and selfie portraits. It's the same front-facing camera on the XS and XS Max.