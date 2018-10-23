Kevin O'Leary: This is what you should do if you win the $1.6 billion Mega Millions 

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.6 billion, making it the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Players across the country are plotting how they would spend those millions, but when it comes down to it, becoming a multi-millionaire overnight is serious business.

So what is financial expert and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary's best advice if you win the lottery?

"You've won financial freedom. Don't screw it up!" he tells CNBC Make It.

Though O'Leary says he bought "zero" tickets himself — "Everyone knows I like low risk investments. I don't do one in 302.5 million odds" — here he tells CNBC Make It what to do if you win.