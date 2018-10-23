Oil prices plunge 4% as stock market tumbles, Saudis say they'll meet demand

Oil prices fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday as investors sold off stocks amid concerns about slowing global economic growth.

Crude futures were already under pressure after Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought for a second straight day to assure markets that the kingdom will keep the world adequately supplied with crude.

International benchmark Brent crude fell by $3.33 a barrel, down 4.2 percent, $76.50 by 12:46 p.m. ET (1646 GMT). The contract earlier touched $75.88, its lowest level since Sept. 7.

U.S. light crude dropped $3.03, or 4.4 percent, to $66.33 a barrel, after earlier hitting a two-month low at $65.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points, with industrial bellwethers Caterpillar and 3M leading the index lower and stoking concerns about slowing global economic growth.