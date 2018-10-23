Commentary

Sterling could certainly tank — but it won't be due to Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Mozarteum University to attend a plenary session part of the EU Informal Summit of Heads of State or Government in Salzburg, Austria, on September 20, 2018. 

Surely there's only one way the British pound can trade in the coming months.

Currency experts are anxiously fixated on what the final details for Brexit will look like. But it seems simple to me: If it's good it's good, and if it's bad then the country will soon make it better.

What does this mean? Well, if we do get a deal from Prime Minister Theresa May and most U.K. lawmakers seem to like it, then Parliament approves it and it ends years of worry and uncertainty. Sterling rises.

If it's bad, or it looks like we'll crash out of the EU without a deal, then politics will once again move swiftly to balance the ship. Parliament won't vote for it, May could get thrown out, we get a new leader or we head to another general election. Sure, there might be a rocky period for the pound but all of this ultimately raises the chances of another Brexit referendum. This is again another sterling positive, according to many experts, especially if it reverses the 2016 vote.

Simon Derrick at BNY Mellon said in a research note last week that "positioning and pricing data suggest that while investors remain cautiously positioned towards GBP (the pound), quite a lot of the stresses that were apparent in the summer have dissipated."

Indeed, his analysis sorts through all the possible outcomes and gives a very low probability for a sudden change in sentiment. Instead, it seems as if those in the City of London are more worried about a situation that's only indirectly linked to the current Brexit impasse. Namely, the left-leaning Labour party gaining power in any snap vote.

The British pound 'may have seen the downside already': COO   

After years of former leader Tony Blair pushing his party into the center ground, the veteran politician Jeremy Corbyn took the reins in 2015. Known for being an out-an-out socialist — toward the very left of his party — he has mostly quashed any rebellion from the party moderates and performed better-than-expected at the last election.

He's also riled those in the City of London, with his henchman accusing traders of plotting to sink the pound if he's elected.

Jane Foley, a foreign exchange strategist at Rabobank, told CNBC via email that the pound's future is looking fairly solid "apart from the fact that a far-left Labour government would be a negative."

Jeremy Stretch, head of G-10 foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, agrees, adding that another election, set against the "threat of Corbyn economic policies" would not play positively for sterling.

The latest political polling from research firm Opinium puts Labour and the ruling Conservatives neck-and-neck with 39 percent each. So, the pound could certainly fall again, but it doesn't seem like Brexit would be what pushes it over the edge.

