"Within the industrial sector, the long is Union Pacific, correcting in an uptrend," Wald said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. It's "really part of a rails industry that's best of industrials."

Union Pacific has rallied 7 percent this year, better than the 4 percent drop in the XLI industrial ETF.

Wald says he would steer clear of defense company Raytheon, saying its price is breaking down in a broadly weak capital goods industry.

Union Pacific and Raytheon report earnings before the bell on Thursday.