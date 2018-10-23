Trump could meet Russian leader Putin in Paris in November, John Bolton says

President Donald Trump could meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Paris on Nov. 11, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Tuesday.

Both Trump and Putin already are planning to be in the French capital that day to mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War II.

Bolton, speaking to reporters Tuesday in Moscow, said that Putin told him that he would like to have more talks with Trump, and that the Russian leader had suggested they do so on the sidelines of the events in Paris.

And Trump would look forward to such a meeting, Bolton said, according to Reuters.

The two leaders most recently met in Helsinki, Finland, in July, where Trump seemed to back Putin's claims that Russia had not tried to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election by means that included hacking into Democratic National Committee servers and stealing emails.

Trump announced last weekend that the United States will pull out of the 31-year-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because of his claims that Russia has violated that pact "for many years."

The treaty bars both countries from possessing, making or test-flying ground-launced cruise missles that have a range of between 300 and 3,400 miles.

Bolton said Putin told him that Russia was suprised by what Putin charaterized as unprovoked action.