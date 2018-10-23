Turkey's Erdogan says he'll reveal the 'naked truth' on Khashoggi's death 

Turkey is the main focus of global attention Tuesday ahead of a planned statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he has promised to reveal the "naked truth" about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

On Sunday, the Turkish president said he would make all the necessary statements about the killing of Khashoggi, a journalist critical of the Saudi royal family, at a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party in parliament on Tuesday.

"We are looking for justice here and this will be revealed in all its naked truth, not through some ordinary steps but in all its naked truth," Erdogan said.

The promise to reveal more information comes after weeks of investigations by Turkish officials into the death of Khashoggi, and an international outcry over his disappearance.