US and UK join up to tackle ad fraud, a $50 billion problem 

The U.S. and U.K. are working together to tackle ad fraud, a huge problem for brands that has meant they are potentially wasting billions of dollars online.

Companies that buy advertising programmatically via automated systems that involve numerous online processes between ad exchanges and publishers, are at risk of having their ads "clicked" on by bots instead of humans. It's a problem that the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) estimates could cost businesses $50 billion by 2025, and is one of the easiest and most lucrative forms of digital crime, according to a 2016 report from Hewlett Packard Enterprises.

Online publishers have even had bots create fake versions of their websites, meaning marketers pay for advertising that nobody sees.

To combat this, the U.S.'s Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) and the U.K.'s Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards (JICWEBS), announced an initiative on Tuesday, where approved companies in the U.K. will be able to use a "Certified Against Fraud" stamp from January 1, 2019. The program has been in use in the U.S. since 2016.