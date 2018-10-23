Your first trade for Tuesday, Oct 23

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Dan Nathan was a seller of S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Utilities ETF

Karen Finerman was a buyer of United Rentals

Guy Adami was a buyer of Dunkin'

Trader disclosure: On October 22, 2018 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Dan Nathan is long XLF Dec put spread. Long SMH Nov put spread. Long QQQ Nov put spread. Long INTC nov call spread. Long EA Nov risk reversal. Long Box Jan risk reversal. Brian Kelly is long AMD, CBOE, CME, GCAP, GS, HIVE, IBM, MCB, MSFT, MU, NVDA, OSTK, ORCL, RHT, SAP, SHG, SHOP, SIVB, SQ, STX, TSM, WU, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, STORM. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URL, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB, GOOG, GOOGL spread calls. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Karen bought PRCP. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.