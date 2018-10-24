Investors read the news and then — big surprise — they react.

That's what website Stash found when it looked at how people view the economy and their personal financial situations. The investing app surveyed 6,759 site users online using SurveyMonkey in September, before the current dips of the stock market. No margin of error was calculated for the results.

"Ultimately, it's not surprising that investors react to the news cycles and that their perceptions shift," said Dale Sperling, chief marketing officer at Stash.

But amid a years-long bull market and low unemployment, the study found that a majority of respondents said their finances had not improved under President Donald Trump. Users cited lack of wage increases, and rising costs for housing and health care.