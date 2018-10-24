Cramer Remix: One line in AMD's earnings report was enough to hurt the stock 1 Hour Ago | 01:07

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices plunged after the company's Wednesday earnings report because Wall Street's expectations were too high, CNBC's Jim Cramer said as the stock shed over 20 percent in after-hours trading.

"It got too heated and there was a line that was wrong," the "Mad Money" host told a caller. "That one line [is] enough to send the thing lower. But I bet there is another day where you'll want to own AMD."

Cramer also noted that Wall Street is glossing over some great earnings reports from major technology companies.

