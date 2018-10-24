Deutsche Bank profits slide 65 percent but beat market expectations

Deutsche Bank posted a 65 percent decline in net profit in the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, as Germany's largest bank restructures under new leadership.

Net profit of 229 million euros ($262.71 million) was down from 649 million euros a year ago but still beat the 149 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Deutsche Bank has struggled since the global financial crisis of 2008 and the subsequent debt crisis in the euro zone. The German lender has faced billion-dollar fines, higher competition, decreased market share in both commercial and investment banking, as well as different management reshuffles.

Investors were closely monitoring the level of costs that the bank reports Wednesday. The management team, which was appointed last April, has promised to deliver further cost-cutting to revamp its balance sheet. As part of the new team's restructuring plans, the aim is to bring the number of workers down to 93,000 by the end of 2018.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

-Reuters contributed to this report.