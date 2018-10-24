Dow poised for triple-digit losses at the open after Tuesday's 500-point recovery

U.S. stock index futures indicated a weak start to the trading day, with Dow futures pointing to triple-digit losses as investors look ahead to a raft of economic data and third-quarter corporate earnings.

At 4:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down by 200 points, indicating a negative open by 134 points. Futures on S&P and Nasdaq also pointed to a negative open.

Stocks have been on a see-saw with the Dow recovering from a 500-point loss on Tuesday. At its session lows, the Dow had fallen 548.62 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had lost more than 2 percent each on Tuesday. The comeback was led by McDonald's, which rose more than 6 percent on strong earnings, and a 0.65 percent gain in Procter & Gamble.

Investors are keeping an eye on a number of data points expected on Wednesday morning. At 7 a.m. ET, MBA mortgage applications are expected, followed by the FHFA House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET, a PMI composite flash at 9:45 a.m. ET, new home sales numbers at 10 a.m. ET and the Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET.

On the earnings front, AT&T, Boeing and UPS are expected to report before bell. Meanwhile, Ford, Microsoft, Tesla Motors and Visa are set to report after the bell.

There are also a number of Fed speeches scheduled for Wednesday. At 10 a.m. ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in an armchair discussion at the LSU Energy Summit 2018 at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. This is followed by a presentation by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at 11:30 a.m. ET on "The U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" at the Adam Smith Panmure House Lecture in Edinburgh.

Other Fed speakers through the day include Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester at 12:30 p.m. ET and U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Governor Lael Brainard at 7 p.m. ET.