European markets seen higher amid earnings; Khashoggi crisis in focus

Global stocks have suffered this week amid lingering concerns about U.S. earnings, Italian government finances and escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, mounting pressure on Saudi Arabia over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues to ride market sentiment.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, slipped 0.2 percent — extending a decline of more than 2 percent in the previous session.

Stateside, Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled early on Tuesday but ended well off the day's lows as investors snapped up beaten-down shares late in the session.

Back in Europe, investors were likely to monitor a slew of earnings results on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank, Novozymes, Heineken and Barclays were all due to report their latest figures Wednesday morning.

On the data front, French business confidence data for October is scheduled to be released at around 7:45 a.m. London time.

Elsewhere, a flash reading of German Markit Services PMI data for October is due to be published shortly after the opening bell, while Sweden's central bank is also set to announce whether it will adjust interest rates at around 8:30 a.m.