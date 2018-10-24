Feds investigating 'suspicious package' near Bill and Hillary Clinton's New York home: WNBC

A "suspicious package" has been found near the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, senior law enforcement officials told WNBC on Wednesday.

A law enforcement official told The New York Times that the "explosive device" was found by a technician who screens mail for the former president and his family.

Lieutenant James Carroll told CNBC that the New Castle Police Department has assisted the FBI and Secret Service in investigating the package, which was discovered early Wednesday morning.

The New York branch of the FBI did not immediately respond to CNBC's phone calls.

The Times reported that the device was similar to one found at the home of George Soros, a politically active billionaire and pariah to many on the right, on Monday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.