The closely watched Georgia gubernatorial race appears deadlocked fewer than two weeks before voters cast their ballots, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp holds a 2 percentage point edge over Democratic former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams among likely voters — within the NBC News/Marist poll's 4.8 percentage point margin of error. He garners support from 49 percent of likely voters in a two-way contest, versus 47 percent for Abrams, the poll found. Among a larger poll of registered voters, a head to head race is tied at 47 percent of support.
When Libertarian Ted Metz is included, Kemp's lead among likely voters drops to 1 percentage point — 46 percent to 45 percent. Metz gets 4 percent of support, according to the survey. If no candidate reaches the 50 percent threshold, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff in early December.
Abrams, 44, has an eye on history. If she wins, she would become the first black woman governor in the country and the first Democratic head of her state in 15 years. Abrams could also reshape the state through policies such as her support for expansion of Medicaid, the federal and state insurance program for low-income people that Georgia has not expanded under the Affordable Care Act.