Kemp, 55, has supported conservative policies and embraced President Donald Trump, particularly on immigration. He favors rolling back regulations and reforming the tax system, while he argues against Medicaid expansion. Most notably, he has faced accusations of using his current position as the state's top election official to suppress voters and help him win the governor's office — a charge Kemp has denied.

Abrams overwhelmingly leads among black voters, while she has smaller advantages among college graduates and women. Kemp has en edge among men and non-college graduates.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted in support of Kemp, claiming Abrams "will destroy the State." The Democrat responded by saying "someone watched Kemp lose last night's debate" referring to Trump and directing her Twitter followers to volunteer for her campaign.

Trump's approval remains slightly above water in a state he carried by about 5 percentage points in 2016. Forty-nine percent of likely Georgia voters approve of the job he is doing, while 45 percent disapprove, according to the poll. Almost equal numbers — 38 percent to 36 percent — strongly approve and disapprove, respectively.

The president's approval rating closely reflected voters' preferences for control of Congress. Forty-eight percent of likely voters said they wanted a legislative branch controlled by the GOP, while 45 percent responded that they prefer a Democratic majority in Congress.

But when voters are asked which party's candidate they would choose in their districts, Republicans have a more narrow 1 percentage point edge in the battle for Congress.

The fight over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation appears not to give either major party a boost. Thirty-nine percent say they are more likely to back a candidate who supported Kavanaugh, while 36 percent responded that they are less likely.

The Senate confirmed the justice earlier this month as he faced sexual misconduct accusations, which Kavanaugh vehemently denied.

The NBC News/Marist poll was conducted October 14-18, 2018. The margin of error among likely voters is +/- 4.8 percentage points.