Here's what you need to do to successfully build a business

If you want to start your own business, you need two things: conviction that you're solving a problem and the belief that you are going to solve it better than anyone else.

That is according to Elliot Weissbluth, who founded wealth management firm HighTower Advisors in 2008.

Beyond that, there are a couple of other key points you need to keep in mind.

