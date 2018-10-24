After reaching the $600 mark per share earlier in 2018, BlackRock, the investment and ETF giant, has seen its stock price drop by more than 20 percent year-to-date. While its ETF business has remained strong, $24 billion in investor money came out of BlackRock's index funds in the third quarter, part of the $100 billion in outflows from equity mutual funds.

The roughly $200 billion in ETF flows so far this year is significant for the industry for a not-so-good reason: It is less than half of last year's record $476 billion and below 2016's $287 billion. With flows in the past month of less than $3 billion, 2018 is looking like the first year in a while that the ETF industry won't set a new record.

"The biggest concern I see is that we may be at peak earnings," Laurence Fink, BlackRock's founder and CEO, recently told CNBC. "We definitely see anxiety. ... The markets are showing that, that investors are confused."

Fink went on to explain that the outflows were "very explainable by some large derisking" in hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs' new CEO, David Solomon, recently told CNBC some of the October selling "is the result of programmatic selling because as volatility goes up, some of these algorithms force people to sell."

If derisking and programmatic selling aren't enough to calm your nerves — and these explanations should not be enough — what is an individual investor to do when both the S&P and Dow are on the verge of going negative on the year (both were on Wednesday), and the only question worth asking seems to be "Should I go to cash?"

The answer to that question is not a "no," but rather to remind investors that that question is about as helpful as derisking and programmatic selling explanations for market tumult. Individual investors saving for retirement at all ages are being tested by the recent volatility in the market, but what's being tested is not their ability to know the exact right moment to get out. What is really being tested is more fundamental — whether an investor has a plan at all.