Trump directly attacks Fed Chairman Powell, saying 'Obama had zero' interest rates

President Donald Trump directly accused Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of endangering the U.S. economy by raising interest rates, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"I'm just saying this: I'm very unhappy with the Fed because Obama had zero interest rates," Trump told the Journal on Tuesday. "Every time we do something great, he raises the interest rates."

The president said Powell "almost looks like he's happy raising interest rates," but declined to elaborate, according to the Journal.

Trump acknowledged that the Fed is traditionally independent of political influence, the Journal reported, but he still pressed his attacks and appeared to see the country's current economic performance as a competition between himself and President Barack Obama.

The Fed has raised interest rates three times this year and is widely expected to hike again before year-end.

The most recent September rate hike drew criticism from Trump at the time, who said he was "worried about the fact that they seem to like raising interest rates, we can do other things with the money."

"How the hell do you compete with that? And Obama — remember this, it's very important — Obama had zero interest," the president told the Journal on Tuesday.

Asked if he regrets nominating Powell, Trump told the Journal: "Too early to tell, but maybe."

Powell has said neither he nor other Fed officials are letting politics affect them.

"My focus is essentially on controlling the uncontrollable. We control what do," Powell said in a question-and-answer session with Judy Woodruff of PBS earlier this month.

"Interest rates are still accommodative, but we're gradually moving to a place where they will be neutral," he added. "We may go past neutral, but we're a long way from neutral at this point, probably."

The White House did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

— CNBC's Tom Franck and Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.