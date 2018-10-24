Mark Cuban to lottery winners: Don't invest the money—put it in the bank

Lottery officials say someone in South Carolina bought a winning ticket for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in history.

Mark Cuban, self-made billionaire and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," offers that and other winners a word of advice: Put the money in the bank.

"You don't become a smart investor when you win the lottery," Cuban told the Dallas Morning News in 2016. "Don't make investments. You can put it in the bank and live comfortably. Forever."

While it might be tempting to try and multiply your earnings, "you will sleep a lot better knowing you won't lose money," Cuban says. It's always risky to try and time the market and, if you go that route, you could end up losing everything.

To protect your earnings from inflation, you could consider putting some of them in a low-cost index fund, which is a passive and safer investing option. Cuban himself recommends index funds: He told Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass that if you aren't familiar with the markets, the best way to invest your money is to put it into a cheap S&P 500 SPX fund, MarketWatch reports.