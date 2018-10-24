Elon Musk says Tesla now has a health clinic for employees that provides 'first-class' service

Tesla CEO Elon Musk briefly moved away from talking about cars during Wednesday's earnings call to rave about his company's new health clinics for employees.

Musk said that Tesla's medical clinics offer "immediate first-class health care available right on the spot." Tesla says the offices are staffed by doctors and nurses, and overseen by an orthopedic surgeon, whom Musk did not name.

"If you become injured or ill for any reason you can find care on-site," Musk told analysts on the call.

Tesla is among a crop of technology companies that are providing on-site medical services to employees, part of an effort to improve care and keep workers healthy. Amazon is planning to open its own clinics next year, people familiar with the matter have told CNBC, and Apple is hiring doctors for its "AC Wellness" health centers.

Musk didn't provide a name for the medical center, but several people on LinkedIn say they are working in assistant or reception roles at "Tesla Clinic" in Fremont, California, where the company is located.

Other large, self-insured companies work with third-party vendors, such as Crossover Health and One Medical, which specialize in on-site and nearby medical clinics for workers.

On the earnings call, Laurie Shelby, the company's vice president of environmental health and safety, spoke about the importance of providing high-quality and accessible care to Tesla's workers.

"We are more than 10 percent better in our lost work days and days away," she said. "And our injuries are moving down year over year."

