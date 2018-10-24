Saudi Arabia hails multi-billion dollar deals, as fallout from Khashoggi's killing continues

A number of high-profile business and political leaders pulled out of attending the FII, including J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, as well as media sponsors like the NYT, CNBC and CNN.

The FII was dealt another blow on Tuesday when the CEO of technology investment firm SoftBank also pulled out of a speech at the conference, according to the Wall Street Journal. Problematically, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is the largest investor in SoftBank's $100 billion "Vision Fund" having committed $45 billion the fund.

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser decided to pull out of attending the conference too, delaying the signing of a power-plant contract that could be worth up to $20 billion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Last year's FII was a very different affair with a high level of prominent business leaders and heads of state. It was so well attended, in fact, that it was called the "Davos in the Desert." Davos is the alpine town where the World Economic Forum (WEF) is held every January. Needless to say, with the bad press Saudi Arabia is receiving at the moment, WEF objected this week to the FII being associated (albeit in nickname only) with its Davos "brand."

Not everyone has abandoned Saudi Arabia as a business destination with delegates from Russia and China in attendance, as well as Saudi Arabia's neighbors including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

"For us, it's important to recognize that Saudi Arabia has made a great transformation over the last three, four years under the leadership of the King (Salman) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, RDIF, told CNBC on Tuesday, adding that Khashoggi's death should be viewed as "separate" from the Saudi leadership.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih told the conference Tuesday that the kingdom was experiencing "difficult days" as a result of the Khashoggi killing

"These are difficult days for us in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are going through a crisis, of sorts, resulting from the very regrettable and abhorrent incident that took place in Turkey," he told an audience at the FII.

"Nobody in the kingdom can justify or explain it (Kashoggi's death) and from the leadership down, we're very upset about what has happened," Al-Falih said. "But the kingdom is in the midst of a historic transformation of unprecedented proportions … (and) that will not be stopped."