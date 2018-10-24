Tesla boosts cash position despite repaying loan, expects trend to continue through Q4

Tesla promised it would swing to profitability and positive free cash flow in the third-quarter of 2018, and on Wednesday the company reported that it had achieved those goals in Q3.

Thanks to recent manufacturing changes that allowed Tesla to produce a higher volume of its latest car, the Model 3 electric sedan, Tesla reported GAAP net income of $312 million and free cash flow of $881 million.

In recent months, Tesla has solved major manufacturing bottlenecks, and increased production of its Model 3 electric sedans. The Model 3 was supposed to vault the company from a niche, luxury automaker to one that serves the mainstream.

Last week, Tesla began selling a mid-range version of the Model 3, which gets fewer miles per charge and has a lower top speed than its long-range, higher priced predecessor. The newest version sells for $46,000 before incentives. But Tesla has yet to offer the $35,000 version of the Model 3, which it promised as an accessible base model.

In the earnings update, the company noted that customers who are buying the Model 3 are not just in the market for a premium sedan. They are trading in vehicles priced at or below $35,000 when new.

The company's cash position increased by $731 million in Q3 despite repaying $82.5 million of bonds, the company said. It expects flat or positive free cash flow next quarter as well, even with greater debt coming due.

The company said: "Our cash position should remain at least flat in spite of our plan to repay $230 million of convertible notes in cash during Q4."



