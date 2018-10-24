The highest-paying job in healthcare pays over $200,000—here are the other 9

Though the BLS includes veterinarians — who earn an estimated $90,420 — in this group, CNBC Make It chose to focus on occupations related to human healthcare.

According to the BLS, physicians and surgeons earn the most of all healthcare workers, with estimated annual earnings of at least $208,000. The BLS collected their data through the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) program, which records wage data in ranges in order to calculate median annual wages. The top range is $208,000 a year and over. Since physicians and surgeons earn above this range, an exact median was not reported.

But these commonly-known high-paying jobs are not the only ones to offer six-figure salaries. A total of seven jobs can offer workers median annual salaries of over $100,000 including dentist, podiatrist and pharmacist. Katie Bardaro, vice president of data analytics and lead economist at PayScale explains that a quick look at the current labor market explains why healthcare salaries are so high.

"Two main things work together to drive wages: the demand for a set of skills and specialties a job has to offer and the supply of people with those skills and specialties," she tells CNBC Make It. "In the case of healthcare, we have experienced increased demand for healthcare services, due in part to an aging population, as well as greater access to insurance. At the same time, the medical field continues to advance and become more specialized causing wages to rise."

Indeed, healthcare jobs are among the jobs with the lowest levels of competition because of this high demand and limited supply.

"If you're a health care worker, you're in high demand in today's job market," Glassdoor career trends expert Alison Sullivan tells CNBC Make It. "As a generation of workers retire and seek out health services, healthcare providers need more workers to assist with those who need care. That demand and the worker shortages that already exist in the industry today are pushing up wages for a number of health care jobs to better attract skilled workers."

If sky-high salaries and low competition isn't enough, workers in the healthcare industry are also increasingly offered unprecedented flexibility — many healthcare professionals are even able to work from home.

"It often surprises people to learn that remote jobs exist for professions like medicine," Brie Reynolds, Senior Career Specialist at FlexJobs tells CNBC Make It. "The notion that jobs that let you work from home either some or all of the time must be low-paying or low-level is simply a myth. As the number of people working remotely grows year over year, it's clear that a wide range of jobs at all career levels and salaries can be done from home."

