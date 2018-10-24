Struggling with student debt? Some companies want to help.

Student loan assistance, which started as a niche offering at a handful of companies, is finding its way into the mainstream menu of workplace benefits.

"This is going to grow rapidly over time," said Asha Srikantiah, vice president of workplace emerging products at Fidelity.

Outstanding student debt in the U.S. has tripled over the last decade and is projected to swell to $2 trillion by 2022. Average debt at graduation is currently around $30,000, up from an inflation-adjusted $16,000 in the early 1990s.

Here are 10 companies providing student loan assistance: