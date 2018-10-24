This map shows where millennials are moving for job opportunities and rising wages

Millennials are flocking to cities where jobs are plentiful and wages are high.

After analyzing data related to where young people moved between 2011 and 2016, as well as how their wages, participation in the workforce and unemployment rates changed over that five-year span in different metro areas, Magnify Money put together a list of the top "millennial boomtowns" in the U.S.

San Francisco, California, ranks as the No. 1 millennial boomtown overall with a final score, based on the four metrics, of 89 out of 100. Between 2011 and 2016, the millennial population increased 16.2 percent and the size of the millennial workforce rose 31.1 percent. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for the generation dropped 40.3 percent, and its median wage jumped 32.4 percent to $40,304.

"That's the second highest wage on our list after neighboring city San Jose, and the second largest wage increase after Oklahoma City," according to the report.

Denver, Colorado, comes in second, with an overall score of 80.6. It had the largest overall millennial population increase, rising 18.7 percent.

This interactive map breaks down how the top 50 metro areas compare, with a color spectrum denoting rank. Top cities are blue, lower scoring areas are red and those that fall in the middle are purple.