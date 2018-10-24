UFC champion Nurmagomedov calls for record-breaking fight with Floyd Mayweather in Moscow

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has stepped up his pursuit of a potential fight with unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather, by calling for the bout to take place in Moscow.

Nurmagomedov extended his unbeaten record in the UFC to 27 earlier this month when he stopped Conor McGregor in a bad tempered and controversial fight, but now he wants to follow in McGregor's footsteps and challenge Mayweather in a boxing ring.

"We want the fight to take place in Moscow at the legendary Luzhniki arena. They are sure that we will gather 100,000 spectators, and also set a world record for the sale of paid broadcasts," Nurmagomedov said in a post on social media Tuesday.

The Russian-based mixed martial artist also posted a picture of him meeting with the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation, to discuss the possibility and practicality of a bout with Mayweather in Moscow.

"So a question for my fans: do you believe in me? Or do you also think that he will knock me out of boxing?" he went on to say.

Mayweather looked to have called time on his boxing career last year, after also stopping Irishman McGregor for a fiftieth victory on his perfect record. It was reported he earned $272 million for his share of the purse.

However, the lure of another big payday has certainly got the attention of the 41-year-old American, who has been adding to the speculation.

"CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out!" Mayweather said last week.

He's also been showing off his latest big money purchase as well, with images of his new $10 million Las Vegas mansion. The 1,600 square-foot property boasts two guesthouses, a pool house and even a small vineyard according to the listing. Mayweather shot a short Instagram video on Monday showing off the courtyard with the caption: "My new home, I'm truly blessed."

Nurmagomedov's estimation of having 100,000 people to watch a fight with Mayweather would make the event the second-largest post-World War II attendance for a boxing match. Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez took on American Greg Haugen in front of 132,274 people in Mexico City back in 1993, when the ring was surrounded by a moat and even barbed wire.

More recently Anthony Joshua successfully defended his heavyweight world titles against former champion Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017, where there were 90,000 fans in attendance.