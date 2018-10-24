Wall Street is set to drop again after the Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 550-point decline

President Donald Trump attacked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell by name in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Trump once again accused Powell of endangering the U.S. economy by raising interest rates.



* Former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker thinks 'we're in a hell of a mess' (CNBC)

Saudi Arabia is trying to drown out the noise surrounding journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death by hailing multibillion-dollar business deals for its energy and infrastructure sectors at an investment forum in Riyadh this week. (CNBC)

The Trump administration hasn't settled on a plan for what to do if a migrant caravan arrives at the southern border, despite threats by Trump to declare a national emergency or rescind aid from the countries whose people are journeying north. (AP)

Despite the Republican Party's efforts to repeal and undermine "Obamacare," midterm elections may bring the 18 states that have resisted expanding Medicaid closer to taking that step, CNBC's John Harwood reported.



* If Democrats lose these House races, it won't be for lack of cash (CNBC)

Leading e-cigarette manufacturer Juul spent half a million dollars on lobbying last quarter — up 167 percent from the previous quarter — as regulators weigh restrictions on the industry to stem a surge in teens using the devices. (CNBC)

Target (TGT) for the first time ever will offer free, two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required this holiday season, in a bid to win shoppers over rivals like Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN).

Apple (AAPL) is calling for the introduction of a "comprehensive federal privacy law" in the U.S. In a thinly-veiled message to tech behemoths. Tim Cook insisted U.S.-based companies had no need to fear more stringent privacy regulation laws. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) is rolling out a revamped version of its chat app Messenger that simplifies its user interface. Messenger, which now has 1.3 billion users per month, previously had nine different tabs, while the new version has only three. (CNBC)

Amazon's (AMZN) move off Oracle's database software was the main reason for an outage in one of its biggest warehouses on Prime Day, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. It looks to move completely off Oracle's database by 2020.

Someone who purchased a ticket in South Carolina has won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, officials said late last night. The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. (AP)