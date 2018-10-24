The Mega Millions jackpot of $1.5 billion has been won—here's what happens next

"We're so happy for the winner or winners, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can't wait to meet them," Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, said in a statement.

It may be a while before the world knows who won. The winner or winners have 180 days to come forward to make their claim. Experts recommend that lottery winners take their time, hire a lawyer and a financial planner to help them navigate their newfound wealth and, if possible, stay anonymous. Some states, including South Carolina, make that possible.

Once the winner or winners come forward, they will have the choice between a lump-sum payment of about $877.8 million or an annuity option valued at about $1.537 billion, minus taxes. The annuity is broken down into 30 graduated payments.

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary suggests taking the lump sum: "Pay yourself an annuity," he says.