Inside Zoox, a start-up building self-driving cars from scratch

About 40,000 people are killed in car crashes in the U.S. every year. That's an average of 102 deaths every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Regulators and carmakers have tried to tackle this issue by adding seat belts and airbags to cars. But around the world, countless people are working to solve the problem with a different approach, by removing drivers all together.

One Silicon Valley-based start-up, Zoox, has raised about $800 million to create a safer vehicle for our roads. Here's how Zoox plans to revolutionize transportation safety with self-driving vehicles.