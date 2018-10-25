Airbnb hires a new tech chief from Google as it prepares for a likely IPO next year

Airbnb has hired Aristotle "Ari" Balogh as its new chief technology officer, the company announced Thursday.

Airbnb is one of several tech companies expected to file for an IPO in 2019. But even with Balogh's hire, the company is still missing a key player to make that happen: a chief financial officer. Airbnb announced in February that its CFO, Laurence Tosi, was leaving the role to focus on his investment fund.

Balogh comes from Google, where he most recently served as vice president of engineering, application storage, indexing and serving. He gained notoriety last year when he denounced a memo from then-Google employee James Damore that claimed women get fewer leadership roles in tech due to biological differences between genders.

In a separate, widely circulated message to Google employees, Balogh wrote, "Building an open, inclusive environment is core to who we are, and the right thing to do."

At Google, Balogh helped build the infrastructure and data platforms behind Google Search, among other projects. He previously was a CTO at Yahoo and VeriSign. Balogh will start at Airbnb in mid-November and will lead the engineering and data science teams. He will be responsible for infrastructure, information security and IT as well as engineering for payments and community support.