Should people with felony convictions in their past be able to vote?

In most of the county, many of them can. But Florida has one of the most uncompromising systems in the country when it comes to voter restoration: It is one of only three states with a lifetime voting ban for all people with felony convictions.

That's the issue Florida voters will see on the ballot this November.

Amendment 4 would automatically restore voting rights for people with felony convictions upon completion of their sentences, including prison, parole, and probation. Excluded would be those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.

The change to the state constitution would impact an estimated 1.5 million Floridians, according to The Sentencing Project and the Brennan Center for Justice.

That's a lot of people – especially in a state that is often seen as a political petri dish, and one that can swing presidential elections.

One of the people working to restore those voting rights, including his own, is Angel Sanchez.

He's a former gang member from Miami who did 12 years in Florida state prison for attempted murders and robberies. Now, he's living just down the street from the wall he hid behind to avoid shootouts as a teen. Only now, he's a second-year law student.