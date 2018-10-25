Chipotle turns in a mixed quarter, earnings beat but same-stores sales disappoint

Pricier burrito bowls helped Chipotle Mexican Grill beat earnings expectations Thursday, despite fewer customers walking through the door during the third quarter.

Chipotle shares were whipsawing in after-hours trading. At times the stock was down more than 2 percent, but it was recently trading up more than 1 percent, as investors analyzed the report.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings: $2.16 per share vs. $2.00 per share

Revenue: $1.23 billion, in line with estimates

Same-store sales: 4.4 percent growth overall vs. 5 percent growth

Net income rose 3.1 percent to $38.2 million, or $1.36 per share, up from $19.6 million, or 69 cents per share a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $2.16 per share, topping estimates of $2.00 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 8.6 percent to $1.23 billion, inline with what Wall Street had expected.

$135 million investment Chipotle announced back in June has helped to win back customers

Same-store sales rose 4.4 percent, weaker than the 5 percent analysts has expected. A 3.8 percent menu price increase helped boost sales in the quarter, the company said. However, traffic in the period fell 1.1 percent.

In addition, digital sales grew 48.3 percent and now account for 11.2 of overall sales.

This uptick comes about five months after the company announced that it was investing $135 million to speed up its mobile and online orders as well as a new ad campaign and the costs of closing up to 65 underperforming locations.



