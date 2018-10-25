Expedia jumps more than 7% after earnings beat

Expedia shares soared 8 percent during after-hours trading Thursday as the travel technology company beat Wall Street expectations for its third-quarter earnings.

The company earned $3.65 a share, beating analysts' estimates of $3.12 a share. However, the company missed on revenue, reporting $3.28 billion while analysts predicted $3.3 billion.

Expedia had announced on Thursday that it acquired rental software company Pillow and online renting company ApartmentJet in an effort to expand accommodation options and compete with companies like Airbnb.