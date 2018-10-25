Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to all Google employees Thursday saying the company has fired 48 people over the last two years for sexual harassment. Of those 48 people, 13 were "senior managers and above" and none of them got an exit package when they were let go.

The email, which was obtained by CNBC, was in response to a bombshell New York Times story that said a handful of Google executives, including Android creator Andy Rubin, were shielded by the company from sexual misconduct allegations and offered massive payouts to leave the company.

Pichai also said there were newer tools at Google that employees can use to report sexual harassment or misconduct. Google employees can also report sexual misconduct anonymously, the email says.

The email is also signed by Eileen Naughton, Google's vice president of people operations.

You can read the full email below: