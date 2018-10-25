Why Kevin O'Leary says Trump has '100 percent' chance of getting reelected in 2020

Kevin O'Leary said he's going to continue investing heavily in small private businesses in America, because the environment "just keeps getting better."

At the CNBC Disruptor 50 Roadshow in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the financial expert and "Shark Tank" star blamed past administrations' regulation-heavy policies and applauded Trump's push to eliminate the red tape for companies nationwide, facilitating the lives of America's small-business owners.

"Over the last 10 years the America that I grew up in, and I started my company in, was lost. It was so overregulated and so governed and so punitive for business. And the policy — not the administration and not the past president — the policy that that administration generated in my view was un-American," he said.

He pointed to a restaurant he wanted to open in Aspen. "The frosted glass on the window had to be so many yards from the toilet, and the window had to open so many inches. It was complete chaos in the regulatory environment."

O'Leary said the Trump administration has finally "unshackled the small businesses in America."