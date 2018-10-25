Nokia announces global job cuts after third-quarter profit drop

Telecom network equipment maker Nokia reported quarterly results in line with market expectations on Thursday, adding it plans to cut jobs globally as part of a cost reduction program.

The Finnish company posted 5.5 billion euros ($6.27 billion) in net sales for the three-month period ending Sept 30. Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting third-quarter net sales to come in at around 5.4 billion euros.

Here are the key takeaways:

Third-quarter net sales came in at 5.5 billion euros, compared to 5.4 billion euros expected from analysts polled by Reuters.

Non-IFRS operating profit for the three month period ending Sept 30. stood at 487 million euros, down 27 percent from 668 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Nokia announced it will cut jobs globally as part of a cost reduction program to save 700 million euros a year by the end of 2020.

Nokia announced a new cost-cutting program on Thursday, targeting annual cost savings of 700 million euros by the end of 2020. The company did not disclose the scale of the expected job reductions.

It comes as the Finnish group is due to complete a 1.2 billion euro cost-saving program at the end of 2018. This current cost-saving plan was launched shortly after its acquisition of Franco-American firm Alcatel-Lucent.

In a statement, Nokia's president and CEO Rajeev Suri said the company's third-quarter figures had validated an earlier view that conditions would improve in the second half of the year.

"This was particularly evident in our excellent momentum in orders, growth across all five of our Networks business groups, and improved profitability compared to the first half of the year," Suri said.

"Despite some risks related to short-term delays in project timing and product deliveries, we remain on track to deliver on our full-year guidance."