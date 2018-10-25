Olympian Lindsey Vonn: Here's what no one tells you about becoming successful

Downhill skier Lindsey Vonn has been setting lofty goals since age seven. For a grade school assignment, she wrote that she wanted "to make it to the Olympics and win more ski races than any woman ever has," she told The New York Times. "But I later changed that to say that I wanted to make it to a bunch of Olympics."
The 34-year-old athlete, who recently announced that the 2018-19 season will be her last, has exceeded her childhood dreams: She has three Olympic medals, including one gold, and 82 World Cup victories, which is more than any other woman in history.
When it comes to realizing your dreams, "there's a lot people don't tell you," Vonn tells CNBC Make It. Especially regarding money: "When you become successful, managing your money and finding ways to keep that money safe, but also using it to generate more money, is always very difficult."
Perhaps that's why so many well-paid professional athletes end up broke.