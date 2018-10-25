VISIT CNBC.COM

Olympian Lindsey Vonn: Here's what no one tells you about becoming successful

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn
Shaun Botterill | Getty Images
Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn

Downhill skier Lindsey Vonn has been setting lofty goals since age seven. For a grade school assignment, she wrote that she wanted "to make it to the Olympics and win more ski races than any woman ever has," she told The New York Times. "But I later changed that to say that I wanted to make it to a bunch of Olympics."

The 34-year-old athlete, who recently announced that the 2018-19 season will be her last, has exceeded her childhood dreams: She has three Olympic medals, including one gold, and 82 World Cup victories, which is more than any other woman in history.

When it comes to realizing your dreams, "there's a lot people don't tell you," Vonn tells CNBC Make It. Especially regarding money: "When you become successful, managing your money and finding ways to keep that money safe, but also using it to generate more money, is always very difficult."

Perhaps that's why so many well-paid professional athletes end up broke.

Vonn's advice to athletes coming into a lot of money at a young age is simple: Play it safe.

"The best way to not lose your money is to not spend it. Put it away and be modest," she tells CNBC Make It. "Eventually, when you get to a financially secure point, you can spend more, but the best thing you can do now is just keep the money safe."

Be prepared, financially and mentally, for your career to end, says Vonn, since "one thing that is prevalent in any sport is that your careers are always going to be shorter than you expect." As a pro, "you're confident in your ability and you think that this kind of money is going to come in for a long period of time. But you just never know what's going to happen."

"It's important to always be thinking about the next steps," adds Vonn. She is teaming up with a network of small business experts and Chase Ink to launch her own company as soon as she retires.

"I'm in the works with some things right now that I can't disclose yet," she says, "but things are moving along and I'm really looking forward to when I retire at the end of this season and can really put all of my efforts into this new business."

