Downhill skier Lindsey Vonn has been setting lofty goals since age seven. For a grade school assignment, she wrote that she wanted "to make it to the Olympics and win more ski races than any woman ever has," she told The New York Times. "But I later changed that to say that I wanted to make it to a bunch of Olympics."

The 34-year-old athlete, who announced today she'd retire from ski racing after the World Championships in Sweden this month, has exceeded her childhood dreams: She has three Olympic medals, including one gold, and 82 World Cup victories, which is more than any other woman in history.

She is retiring earlier than planned due to a series of painful injuries and surgeries, she explained in an Instagram post today. "My body is screaming at me to stop and it's time for me to listen."

Her successful career has taught her many important lessons both on and off the slopes. When it comes to realizing your dreams, "there's a lot people don't tell you," Vonn told CNBC Make It last October.

Especially regarding money: "When you become successful, managing your money and finding ways to keep that money safe, but also using it to generate more money, is always very difficult." That approach can prevent a well-paid professional athlete from ending up broke.