Powerball jackpot surges to $750 million. If you win, don't count on remaining anonymous

It's starting to look like deja vu all over again.

On the heels of the Mega Millions jackpot climbing for three months to $1.537 billion before someone nabbed the prize this week, Powerball's haul has surged to $750 million following no jackpot winners in Wednesday night's drawing. It marks the 21st straight drawing with no one picking all six winning numbers.

The last time someone beat the astronomical odds against winning Powerball was Aug. 11, when the $245.6 million prize went to a man from Staten Island, New York. The current $750 million jackpot — up for grabs in Saturday night's drawing — marks the third-largest haul in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize ever.