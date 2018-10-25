Robert De Niro's NYC restaurant reportedly receives suspected mail bomb similar to those sent to top Democrats

A suspicious package and explosive device similar to ones sent to prominent Democrats this week was sent to actor Robert De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant, NBC News New York reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

The package arrived early Thursday, the report said, and there was no need for an evacuation because the restaurant was closed at the time. The New York City police bomb squad removed the suspicious package from the building, the Associated Press reported.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service said "potential explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were intercepted, and New York police evacuated the Time Warner Center to investigate another suspicious package.

On Monday, a similar device was discovered at the Westchester County home of billionaire liberal activist George Soros. Media reports also said the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was found. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said her office in Washington was also "the target" of a suspicious package. No injuries have been reported.

"We have now confirmed two additional packages, both addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, that are similar in appearance to the other packages," the FBI said late Thursday.

Cable news organization CNN also reported on Wednesday it received a package containing a similar pipe bomb.

The suspected mail bombs were apparently targeting top Democrats and others who have been outspoken against and frequent targets of President Donald Trump.

De Niro slammed Trump at the Tony Awards in June. "I'm going to say one thing, 'F— Trump,'" De Niro said. "It's no longer, 'Down with Trump.' It's f— Trump."

Read the complete NBC News New York report here.

—CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.