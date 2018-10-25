Stocks making the biggest move premarket: CMCSA, TWTR, BMY, SWK, LUV & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Comcast – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent reported adjusted quarterly profit of 65 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. The company added 363,000 broadband customers and 288,000 cable customers during the quarter, with cable earnings growth its best in six years.

Twitter – Twitter beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 21 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. Monthly average users came in at 326 million, below the StreetAccount forecast of 330 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb – The drugmaker beat estimates by 18 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.09 per share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, however. Results were helped by strong growth in sales of key treatments like cancer drug Opdivo and anticoagulant Eliquis. Bristol also raised its full-year forecast.

Stanley Black & Decker – The tool maker topped estimates by 5 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.08 per share. Revenue came in below Street forecasts. Results were impacted by higher input costs, currency, and tariffs. The company also announced a $250 million cost reduction program.

Southwest Airlines – Southwest reported quarterly profit of $1.08 per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat by a slight margin. Strong travel demand helped to offset higher fuel costs.

ConocoPhillips – The energy giant came in 18 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.36 per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts.

McKesson – The drug distributor earned $3.60 per share for its fiscal second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 a share. Revenue came in shy of Street projections, however, due to headwinds in the U.K. and French markets.

Merck – Merck reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.19 per share, beating estimates by 5 cents a share. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts, however. The bottom line was helped by strong demand for immunotherapy drug Keytruda. Merck also announced a 15 percent dividend increase.

Dunkin' Brands – The restaurant chain came in 10 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 83 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, with U.S. comparable-store sales rising 1.3 percent.

Microsoft – Microsoft earned $1.14 per share for its fiscal first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 96 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, highlighted by a 76 percent jump in the company's cloud-computing business known as Azure.

Visa – Visa came in a penny a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.21 per share. The payment network operator did see revenue come in very slightly below forecasts. Credit-card payment volume jumped 11 percent from a year earlier amid a stronger U.S. economy.

Tesla – Tesla reported a record profit for the third quarter, earning an adjusted $2.90 per share. Wall Street analysts had expected a loss of 19 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates amid increased production of the Model 3.

Ford Motor – Ford beat consensus estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share. The automaker's revenue beat estimates as well, and Ford reaffirmed its full-year guidance although it also said cash flow for this year will be lower than it was in 2017.

Las Vegas Sands – Las Vegas Sands fell 4 cents a share shy of Street forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 77 cents per share. The casino operator's revenue fell short of estimates, as well. The company also announced a quarterly dividend increase of 2 cents per share to 77 cents.

Whirlpool – Whirlpool earned an adjusted $4.65 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 a share. The appliance maker's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts, with the company results boosted by higher prices and stronger North American sales.

Advanced Micro Devices – AMD earned an adjusted 13 cents per share for the third quarter, 1 cent a share above estimates. However, AMD reported revenue that fell below forecasts, and the chip maker also issued weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance.

Align Technology – The company beat estimates by 5 cents a share, earning $1.24 per share for its latest quarter. Revenue also topped forecasts, however the shares are being hit hard after the maker of the Invisalign invisible dental brace system gave weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance.

WPP – WPP shares are plunging after the ad agency cut its sales and profit forecasts.

Hilton Worldwide — Bill Ackman's Pershing Square bought a 3.7 percent stake in the hotel operator, and now holds 10.9 million Hilton shares.