Morning update: Stocks to rebound | Tesla reports record profit | Red Sox win Game 2

Wall Street should see a triple-digit Dow gain at the open, but that would only make a small dent in Wednesday's sharp losses that continued a nightmarish October for the bulls and sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 lower for 2018. (CNBC)
The busiest week of earnings season continues this morning with reports from Comcast (CMCSA), Dow component Merck (MRK), and Twitter (TWTR) among the high profile companies on the schedule. Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Intel (INTC) are the heavy hitters of after-the-bell reports. (CNBC)
Tesla's (TSLA) stock was 10 percent higher in premarket after the company reported a record profit for the third quarter, earning an adjusted $2.90 per share. Wall Street analysts had expected a loss of 19 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates. (CNBC)
Two key economic reports are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the government releases weekly initial jobless claims and September durable goods orders. The National Association of Realtors releases September pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)