Morning update: Stocks to rebound | Tesla reports record profit | Red Sox win Game 2

The Secret Service said "potential explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have been intercepted. New York police evacuated the Time Warner Center to investigate another suspicious package. (CNBC)



* Trump condemns attempted attacks on Democrats (CNBC)

American businesses are pleading with the Trump administration to create an escape hatch from the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods. But this time, the U.S. Trade Representative's office is not allowing any exceptions. (CNBC)

Lawyers for President Donald Trump will appear in court today to try and convince a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by New York's attorney general alleging the president unlawfully used his charity to help his 2016 campaign and to benefit his businesses. (Reuters)

U.S. companies are encouraging employees to vote in upcoming elections with paid time off. Walmart (WMT), Tyson Foods (TSN) and PayPal (PYPL) are among those supporting the Time to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout. (CNBC)

A new Kaiser report found that Medicaid enrollment declined for first time in more than a decade as economy boosts income for poor Americans. States are budgeting for a "minimal" increase in enrollment of 0.9 percent in 2019. (CNBC)



* A new front in the job war: paying for child care (Axios)

An analysis of Commerce Department data by the Wall Street Journal found a pickup in government spending, particularly defense, has helped drive a broad acceleration in U.S. economic growth in the past year and a half.

With sustained winds of 178 mph as its eye passed directly over the island of Tinian, Super Typhoon Yutu was the strongest storm on record to ever hit U.S. soil, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. (USA Today)

CNBC has learned that Udi Manber, who ran engineering for Google's core search products and previously held senior roles at Yahoo and Amazon (AMZN), is joining health insurance giant Anthem (ANTM) as the head of artificial intelligence.

Activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square bought a 3.7 percent stake in hotel operator Hilton Worldwide (HLT). The fund now holds 10.9 million Hilton shares. Hilton has a market capitalization of $19 billion. (Reuters)