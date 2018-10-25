US trade deficit in goods widens for fourth straight month, hits $76 billion

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened for a fourth straight month in September, bringing it to $76 billion, according to data released by the Census Bureau.

The data showed exports grew by 1.8 percent from August to September, from $138.4 billion to $140.95 billion. Imports, meanwhile, expanded by 1.5 percent to $217 billion from $213.9 billion on a month-over-month basis.

Wholesale inventories, meanwhile, grew by 0.3 percent to $644.1 billion in September from $642 billion in August.

The overall deficit's growth comes as the U.S. and China engage in a trade war. Both countries have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods this year. The Trump administration is using tariffs to try and narrow its deficit between imports and exports.

This has kept global investors on edge, as they fear tighter trade conditions will slow down the global economy.