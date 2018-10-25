Watch: Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida speak on  US economy

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak at The Peterson Institute for International Economics Luncheon in Washington, DC.

In prepared remarks, Clarida said: "Based on my reading of the accumulating evidence, I believe that trend growth in the economy may well be faster and the structural rate of unemployment lower than I would have thought several years ago."