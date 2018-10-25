VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

This is what Sarah Michelle Gellar did with her first 'Buffy' paycheck

This is what Sarah Michelle Gellar did with her first 'Buffy' paycheck
Sarah Michelle Gellar spent her first "Buffy" paycheck on this   

Today Sarah Michelle Gellar is an actress, co-founder of organic-baking kit company Foodstirs, wife to Freddie Prinze Jr. and mom to two young kids. But In the 1990s, Gellar was a teen icon.

Even then though, she was refreshingly responsible with her finances.

Gellar, 41, has been acting since she was a kid — from a series of Burger King commercials in the early 1980s to a role on "All My Children" in the mid '90s. But she may be most well-known and loved for starring in the WB's hit show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which debuted in 1996.

So what did a teenage Gellar do with her first "Buffy" paycheck?

"I saved it, " Gellar tells CNBC Make It.

"I think I was very well aware already...you heard all those stories about actors that make money and people run off with it. And I remember thinking, 'If I ever had money like that, I would know where it was at all times.'"

Still, Gellar did treat herself one thing: a new car. But even that she did responsibly.

"I remember I was the last one to get a new car," Gellar says, referring to her "Buffy" co-stars. "I got a new car the second season of the show. I was the last one; everyone else had gotten it.

The cast of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" in 1998. From left to right: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green.
Getty Images | Hulton Archive | Getty Images
The cast of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" in 1998. From left to right: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green.

"Until I was totally sure, I was not ready to trade in my poor, sad first car...a green, Chrysler Lebaron. It was pretty awful," she says.

When Gellar finally swapped her Chrysler for a Land Rover Discovery, even that purchase was far from impulsive.

"I was stressed," Gellar remembers.

She grew up in New York City, she says, where many people never learn how to drive because of the convenient public transit. "I didn't know much about cars. I remember going, 'I'm going to get a Range Rover when I learn how to drive and get a license,' not understanding how expensive Range Rovers were.

"So the first time I saw how much a Range Rover was, I said, 'I am not getting Range Rover.' Needless to say, I've still never had a Range Rover," Gellar adds. (Land Rover makes both Land Rovers and Range Rovers, but that latter is more focused on luxury.)

Splurging was just not her spending style.

"I'm a saver..." Gellar says. "I know you can't take it with you, so it's not necessarily about saving it for a rainy day, but making sure I was in a place where I could always have a roof over my head."

Don't miss: The splurge Kevin Hart made with his first big check: 'It was stupid plus stupid, which equals stupid'

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

This is what ballet dancer Misty Copeland likes to splurge on
Ballet dancer Misty Copeland used to shop at the 99-cent store – so this is how she splurges now   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...