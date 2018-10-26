The 2018 Jaguar E-Pace is a small but luxurious compact cross-over

This isn't a bad thing. While the F-Pace drives like a lifted sports sedan, the E-Pace feels like a pumped-up hot hatchback. It claws around corners eagerly, with the all-wheel-drive system working to keep things planted. The steering feel is great for the segment, though not as razor-sharp as the F-Pace.

And while it's definitely designed to betray the E-Pace's sporty intentions, the suspension still manages to quell bumps and undulations. A short wheelbase and good dynamics mean you'll still feel them, but they don't upset the car or drive a spike up your spine.

The torquey four-cylinder engine is well suited to the job, too. It doesn't pack the noise or theatrics of Jaguar's V-6's, but it still brings 246 horsepower to the table along with a whopping 269 pound-feet of torque. One of the best nine-speed automatics on the market ensures that power is always on tap, making the E-Pace feel ready to rock whenever you are. There's more than enough oomph to have fun but it's not so overpowered as to vex the chassis. The E-Pace strikes a fantastic balance.