Jack Ma says he 'hated' Bill Gates. Here's why and what changed his mind

As the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates is a source of inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs, not least some of today's top tech icons.

But when Alibaba's Jack Ma was just starting out, Gates was a source of real frustration too, the self-made billionaire revealed Thursday.

"When I was young, I hated Bill Gates because I thought Microsoft took all the opportunities," Ma said as he spoke at an innovation summit in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"IBM, Oracle, they take all the opportunities," Alibaba's executive chairman continued.